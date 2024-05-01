Blinken discusses improved aid access to Gaza in meeting with Netanyahu, calls for more

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-01 | 07:51
High views
Blinken discusses improved aid access to Gaza in meeting with Netanyahu, calls for more
Blinken discusses improved aid access to Gaza in meeting with Netanyahu, calls for more

The US State Department reported that Secretary Antony Blinken indicated during his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday an improvement in the delivery of aid to Gaza, and he "reiterated the importance of accelerating and maintaining this improvement."

Reuters
 
Jordan says Israeli settlers attacked two aid convoys on their way to Gaza
Blinken tells Netanyahu he opposes attack on Rafah
