Jordan says Israeli settlers attacked two aid convoys on their way to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-01 | 08:07
Jordan says Israeli settlers attacked two aid convoys on their way to Gaza
Jordan News Agency reported that the Foreign Ministry stated that "extremist Israeli settlers attacked two Jordanian aid convoys carrying food, flour, and other humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip."
Reuters
