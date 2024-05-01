Blinken visits Israeli border crossing with Gaza to inspect aid delivery

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-01 | 12:31
High views
Blinken visits Israeli border crossing with Gaza to inspect aid delivery
0min
Blinken visits Israeli border crossing with Gaza to inspect aid delivery

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the Kerem Shalom border crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip on Wednesday to inspect the passage of aid trucks, according to an Agence France-Presse journalist.

Blinken arrived at Kerem Shalom border crossing, one of the Israeli crossings with Gaza, located kilometers from the city of Rafah in the southern sector, where hundreds of thousands of displaced people reside. 

The journalist observed dozens of trucks waiting to cross, while Israeli military tanks were stationed nearby.

AFP 
 
