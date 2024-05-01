Blinken confirms proposing 'better ways' to Israel to avoid attack on Rafah

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on Wednesday that he made clear to Israeli leaders US opposition to a major attack on the Gaza city of Rafah and said he suggested "better ways" to address Hamas.



Blinken told reporters after talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials in the Israeli state, "At the same time, there are other ways -- and in our judgement, better ways -- of dealing with the real ongoing challenge of Hamas that does not require a major military operation" in Rafah."



AFP