The Pentagon says: More than 50% of Gaza pier constructed
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-01 | 14:58
The Pentagon says: More than 50% of Gaza pier constructed
The United States military has so far constructed over 50 percent of a maritime pier that will eventually be placed off the coast of Gaza to speed the flow of humanitarian aid into the enclave, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.
"As of today, we are over 50
percent
complete on setting up the pier," Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters.
Singh said that pier had several different components.
"The floating pier has been completely constructed and setup. The causeway is in progress," she added.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Maritime
Pier
Gaza
Pentagon
