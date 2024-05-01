Israel's Chief of Staff reports 'preparing for an offensive in the north'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-01 | 15:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s Chief of Staff reports &#39;preparing for an offensive in the north&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel's Chief of Staff reports 'preparing for an offensive in the north'

Israel's military chief of staff said on Wednesday that the offensive operation in Gaza "will continue with strength" and that Israel was "preparing for an offensive in the north".

The head of the armed forces, Herzi Halevi, did not elaborate further in the remarks he made while conducting a tour and a situational assessment at the Lebanese border.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Chief Of Staff

Offensive

Gaza

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Hamas Health Ministry: 34,568 Palestinians killed and 77,765 injured since October 7
French Foreign Minister heads to Cairo as truce talks intensify
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-27

Negotiations and Internal Disputes Escalate Between Gaza and Lebanon Fronts in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-22

Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-26

Escalation risks: Perspectives from Israel and Lebanon amidst Gaza ceasefire discussions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-25

PM Mikati welcomes UN Gaza ceasefire resolution, calls for action against Israeli 'aggression' in south Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:20

US Democrats urge Biden to deter Israeli assault on Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:10

Hamas welcomes Colombia's decision to cut ties with Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:58

The Pentagon says: More than 50% of Gaza pier constructed

LBCI
World News
14:36

‘Small percentage of students’ causing US campus ‘disruption’, says White House

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-07

Circular 166 will not be implemented soon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-25

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi warns of imminent collapse amid constitutional 'distortions,' presidential vacuum

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-26

Pascal Sleiman's abduction and murder: Six suspects charged

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-13

US and Jordan throw their weight behind Gaza ceasefire effort ahead of new talks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:43

Israel's Chief of Staff reports 'preparing for an offensive in the north'

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

ISF arrests six individuals, including notorious minors on TikTok, after reports of sexual assaults

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Bechara Asmar to LBCI: Progress hindered in securing rights for Lebanese workers

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:35

Lebanon's compliance with Resolution 1701: Insights from MP Hadi Aboul Hosn's interview on LBCI

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
10:27

War casualty update: Israeli army reports 3,330 injuries, 1,602 during ground ops

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Hankach discusses Syrian refugee crisis with Chairman of Cypriot Parliamentary Committee on Foreign and European Affairs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Lebanese-European Agreement on Syrian Refugees to be Announced Thursday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Lives Lost: The Gas Leak Disaster at Pizza Secrets

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More