Hamas welcomes Colombia's decision to cut ties with Israel

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-02 | 00:10
Hamas welcomes Colombia's decision to cut ties with Israel

Hamas welcomed early Thursday Colombia's decision to sever its relations with Israel due to the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip for over six months, considering Bogota's stance a "victory for the sacrifices of our people and their just cause."

The movement stated in a release, "We highly appreciate the stance of Colombian President Gustavo Petro."

The statement added, "We call on South American countries and all nations to completely sever their diplomatic relations with this rogue fascist entity that continues its crimes against our people, disregarding all international laws and conventions."

On Wednesday, the Colombian president announced that his country would sever its diplomatic ties with Israel, accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being a "perpetrator of genocide" in the Gaza Strip.

AFP 
 
Hamas

Colombia

Israel

Gaza Strip

Gustavo Petro

