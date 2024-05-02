Ongoing war claims over 34,000 lives: Gaza Ministry of Health

On Thursday, the Gaza Ministry of Health highlighted in its daily report the number of casualties due to the ongoing war in the region.



The report revealed that the toll of Israeli attacks has risen to 34,596 martyrs and 77,816 injuries since October 7th.



Furthermore, it noted that the Israeli forces committed "three massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 28 martyrs and 51 injuries admitted to hospitals during the past 24 hours."