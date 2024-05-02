Hamas delegation to visit Egypt soon for ceasefire talks

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-02 | 08:44
High views
Hamas delegation to visit Egypt soon for ceasefire talks
Hamas delegation to visit Egypt soon for ceasefire talks

A statement from Hamas on Thursday announced that a delegation from the Palestinian movement will soon visit Egypt for additional ceasefire talks.

The statement noted that Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau, highlighted the movement's constructive attitude in evaluating the ceasefire proposal.

On Saturday, Hamas said it had received the latest Israeli proposal and would review it before responding.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Ceasefire

Agreement

Israel

War

Gaza

Egypt

Sciences Po Paris refuses to review relations with Israel
Israeli President: 'Hatred and anti-Semitism have contaminated' American universities
