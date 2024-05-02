White House: Gaza seaport expected to open in a few days

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-02 | 10:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
White House: Gaza seaport expected to open in a few days
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
White House: Gaza seaport expected to open in a few days

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday that the seaport being set up by the US military to expedite the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza will open in a few days, despite bad weather hindering preparations.

In a press conference, Kirby stated, "We all hope [it will happen] within a few days."

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Seaport

Humanitarian Aid

United States

Military

LBCI Next
Hamas welcomes Colombia's decision to cut ties with Israel
Israel's Chief of Staff reports 'preparing for an offensive in the north'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-29

US military's pier in Gaza to cost $320 million

LBCI
World News
2024-04-17

Italy calls on Israel to halt military operations in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-07

US says Israeli military troop reduction in south Gaza seems a 'rest and refit'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-07

Israeli military withdraws most ground troops from southern Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07

UN estimates the cost of rebuilding Gaza at $30 to $40 billion

LBCI
World News
08:59

Sciences Po Paris refuses to review relations with Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:44

Hamas delegation to visit Egypt soon for ceasefire talks

LBCI
World News
08:23

Israeli President: 'Hatred and anti-Semitism have contaminated' American universities

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:03

EU commits €1 billion package for Lebanon, European Commission President announces

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-01

Blinken discusses improved aid access to Gaza in meeting with Netanyahu, calls for more

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:40

White House: Gaza seaport expected to open in a few days

LBCI
World News
08:59

Sciences Po Paris refuses to review relations with Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

ISF arrests six individuals, including notorious minors on TikTok, after reports of sexual assaults

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:43

Israel's Chief of Staff reports 'preparing for an offensive in the north'

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:19

Lebanon's Minister Ali Hamie warns of Israeli threat to air navigation safety

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Lebanon calls for international pressure on Israel, focuses on Syrian refugee crisis in meeting with EU leaders - Key statements

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:03

EU commits €1 billion package for Lebanon, European Commission President announces

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:35

Lebanon's compliance with Resolution 1701: Insights from MP Hadi Aboul Hosn's interview on LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Lebanese-European Agreement on Syrian Refugees to be Announced Thursday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Lives Lost: The Gas Leak Disaster at Pizza Secrets

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More