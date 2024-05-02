News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Religious Entertainment
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US: Israel must prevent attacks on aid convoys
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-02 | 14:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US: Israel must prevent attacks on aid convoys
Spokesperson for the US Department of State Matthew Miller said on Thursday that Israel must prevent further attacks on aid convoys heading to Gaza after Israeli settlers attacked a shipment coming from Jordan.
He also described Hamas' efforts to redirect aid as 'unacceptable.'
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Israel
Aid
Attack
Gaza
Next
Ongoing war claims over 34,000 lives: Gaza Ministry of Health
US Democrats urge Biden to deter Israeli assault on Rafah
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-01
Jordan says Israeli settlers attacked two aid convoys on their way to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-01
Jordan says Israeli settlers attacked two aid convoys on their way to Gaza
0
World News
2024-04-03
US demands 'swift' Israeli investigation into attack on aid workers in Gaza
World News
2024-04-03
US demands 'swift' Israeli investigation into attack on aid workers in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26
Guterres warns that an Israeli attack on Rafah would mean "the end of humanitarian aid programs" in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26
Guterres warns that an Israeli attack on Rafah would mean "the end of humanitarian aid programs" in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-01
Blinken visits Israeli border crossing with Gaza to inspect aid delivery
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-01
Blinken visits Israeli border crossing with Gaza to inspect aid delivery
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:40
White House: Gaza seaport expected to open in a few days
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:40
White House: Gaza seaport expected to open in a few days
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07
UN estimates the cost of rebuilding Gaza at $30 to $40 billion
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07
UN estimates the cost of rebuilding Gaza at $30 to $40 billion
0
World News
08:59
Sciences Po Paris refuses to review relations with Israel
World News
08:59
Sciences Po Paris refuses to review relations with Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:44
Hamas delegation to visit Egypt soon for ceasefire talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:44
Hamas delegation to visit Egypt soon for ceasefire talks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07
UN estimates the cost of rebuilding Gaza at $30 to $40 billion
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07
UN estimates the cost of rebuilding Gaza at $30 to $40 billion
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-20
Cameron: Gaza truce crucial but 'a whole lot of conditions' to meet
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-20
Cameron: Gaza truce crucial but 'a whole lot of conditions' to meet
0
World News
2024-04-22
Polish President confirms his country's 'readiness' to deploy nuclear weapons on its territory
World News
2024-04-22
Polish President confirms his country's 'readiness' to deploy nuclear weapons on its territory
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-02
New sci-fi movie allegedly incorporates authentic footage of Beirut blast
Variety and Tech
2023-08-02
New sci-fi movie allegedly incorporates authentic footage of Beirut blast
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:43
Israel's Chief of Staff reports 'preparing for an offensive in the north'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:43
Israel's Chief of Staff reports 'preparing for an offensive in the north'
2
Lebanon News
03:19
Lebanon's Minister Ali Hamie warns of Israeli threat to air navigation safety
Lebanon News
03:19
Lebanon's Minister Ali Hamie warns of Israeli threat to air navigation safety
3
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanon calls for international pressure on Israel, focuses on Syrian refugee crisis in meeting with EU leaders - Key statements
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanon calls for international pressure on Israel, focuses on Syrian refugee crisis in meeting with EU leaders - Key statements
4
Lebanon Economy
05:03
EU commits €1 billion package for Lebanon, European Commission President announces
Lebanon Economy
05:03
EU commits €1 billion package for Lebanon, European Commission President announces
5
Lebanon News
11:27
US Treasury designates five individuals and two Lebanon-based companies for aiding Hezbollah money exchanger
Lebanon News
11:27
US Treasury designates five individuals and two Lebanon-based companies for aiding Hezbollah money exchanger
6
Lebanon News
15:35
Lebanon's compliance with Resolution 1701: Insights from MP Hadi Aboul Hosn's interview on LBCI
Lebanon News
15:35
Lebanon's compliance with Resolution 1701: Insights from MP Hadi Aboul Hosn's interview on LBCI
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:16
Ongoing war claims over 34,000 lives: Gaza Ministry of Health
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:16
Ongoing war claims over 34,000 lives: Gaza Ministry of Health
8
Lebanon News
13:54
On LBCI, PM Mikati highlights Europe's new approach to Syrian refugee crisis: Interview highlights
Lebanon News
13:54
On LBCI, PM Mikati highlights Europe's new approach to Syrian refugee crisis: Interview highlights
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More