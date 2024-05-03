Turkey: Suspension of trade with Israel until permanent ceasefire in Gaza announced

2024-05-03 | 04:14
Turkey: Suspension of trade with Israel until permanent ceasefire in Gaza announced
Turkey: Suspension of trade with Israel until permanent ceasefire in Gaza announced

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on Friday, that the suspension of trade with Israel will continue until a permanent ceasefire is declared and the flow of humanitarian aid is secured.

Turkey halted all exports and imports to and from Israel on Thursday, citing the "worst humanitarian tragedy" in the Palestinian territories.

Speaking in Istanbul as he announced trade data for April, Bolat stated that Israel's hardline stance and the deteriorating situation in Gaza prompted Turkey to suspend trade.

The trade volume between the two countries amounted to $6.8 billion in 2023.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Turkey

Israel

Trade

Ceasefire

Gaza

Humanitarian Aid

WHO: Emergency plan for potential attack on Rafah is just a 'band-aid'
Lloyd Austin: No indication of Hamas planning attacks on US forces in Gaza
