Turkey: Suspension of trade with Israel until permanent ceasefire in Gaza announced

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on Friday, that the suspension of trade with Israel will continue until a permanent ceasefire is declared and the flow of humanitarian aid is secured.



Turkey halted all exports and imports to and from Israel on Thursday, citing the "worst humanitarian tragedy" in the Palestinian territories.



Speaking in Istanbul as he announced trade data for April, Bolat stated that Israel's hardline stance and the deteriorating situation in Gaza prompted Turkey to suspend trade.



The trade volume between the two countries amounted to $6.8 billion in 2023.



Reuters