WHO: Emergency plan for potential attack on Rafah is just a 'band-aid'

A World Health Organization official said on Friday that the agency has prepared an emergency plan in case of an Israeli incursion into the city of Rafah in Gaza, but clarified that it would not be sufficient to prevent a significant rise in the death toll.



Richard Peeperkorn, WHO's representative in the occupied Palestinian territories, said in a press conference in Geneva via video link, "I really want to say that this emergency plan is just a band-aid."



He added that it "will not prevent, in any way, the expected deaths and spread of diseases due to the military operation."



Reuters