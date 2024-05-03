WHO: Emergency plan for potential attack on Rafah is just a 'band-aid'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-03 | 05:29
High views
WHO: Emergency plan for potential attack on Rafah is just a 'band-aid'
WHO: Emergency plan for potential attack on Rafah is just a 'band-aid'

A World Health Organization official said on Friday that the agency has prepared an emergency plan in case of an Israeli incursion into the city of Rafah in Gaza, but clarified that it would not be sufficient to prevent a significant rise in the death toll.

Richard Peeperkorn, WHO's representative in the occupied Palestinian territories, said in a press conference in Geneva via video link, "I really want to say that this emergency plan is just a band-aid."

He added that it "will not prevent, in any way, the expected deaths and spread of diseases due to the military operation."

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

World Health Organization

Emergency Plan

Rafah

Attack

Israel

France's Sciences Po university closed over new Gaza protests
Turkey: Suspension of trade with Israel until permanent ceasefire in Gaza announced
