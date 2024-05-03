UN official: Rafah operation could be a 'slaughter'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-03 | 05:59
High views
0min
UN official: Rafah operation could be a 'slaughter'

An Israeli incursion in Rafah would put the lives of hundreds of thousands of Gazans at risk and be an incredible blow to the humanitarian operations of the entire enclave, a spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office said on Friday.

"It could be a slaughter of civilians and an incredible blow to the humanitarian operation in the entire strip because it is run primarily out of Rafah," said Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office, at a Geneva press briefing.

Aid operations out of Rafah include medical clinics and food distribution points, including centers for malnourished children, he said.


Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UN

Rafah

Operation

Slaughter

Gaza

Israeli

Attack

Gaza Health Ministry: 34,622 Palestinians killed since October 7
France's Sciences Po university closed over new Gaza protests
