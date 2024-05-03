News
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
Gaza Health Ministry: 34,622 Palestinians killed since October 7
2024-05-03 | 07:33
The Gaza Health Ministry said in a statement on Friday that at least 34,622 Palestinians have been killed and 77,867 injured in the Israeli military attack on the Gaza Strip since October 7.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
War
Death Toll
Palestinians
Israel
Attacks
11:39
Egyptian sources: CIA director in Cairo for meetings on Gaza war
11:39
Egyptian sources: CIA director in Cairo for meetings on Gaza war
11:34
WHO: 'Slightly' more food available in Gaza but famine still looms
11:34
WHO: 'Slightly' more food available in Gaza but famine still looms
11:26
Rain in southern Brazil kills at least 31, more than 70 still missing
11:26
Rain in southern Brazil kills at least 31, more than 70 still missing
10:09
WFP: Violence shuts crucial aid corridor into Sudan's Darfur
10:09
WFP: Violence shuts crucial aid corridor into Sudan's Darfur
11:39
Egyptian sources: CIA director in Cairo for meetings on Gaza war
11:39
Egyptian sources: CIA director in Cairo for meetings on Gaza war
11:34
WHO: 'Slightly' more food available in Gaza but famine still looms
11:34
WHO: 'Slightly' more food available in Gaza but famine still looms
09:36
Yemen's Houthis say they will target ships heading for Israel anywhere within range
09:36
Yemen's Houthis say they will target ships heading for Israel anywhere within range
08:51
Britain sanctions Israeli groups and individuals for violence in West Bank
08:51
Britain sanctions Israeli groups and individuals for violence in West Bank
08:51
Britain sanctions Israeli groups and individuals for violence in West Bank
08:51
Britain sanctions Israeli groups and individuals for violence in West Bank
2024-01-10
Emirati conglomerate Al Habtoor Group seeks justice for breaches of 'Investment Treaty' with Lebanon
2024-01-10
Emirati conglomerate Al Habtoor Group seeks justice for breaches of 'Investment Treaty' with Lebanon
05:19
Zafer Nasser discusses Jumblatt-Macron meeting
05:19
Zafer Nasser discusses Jumblatt-Macron meeting
2024-04-01
NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel
2024-04-01
NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
02:52
Abou Nader: Lebanese people reject European aid as a bribe to contain refugees
02:52
Abou Nader: Lebanese people reject European aid as a bribe to contain refugees
13:54
On LBCI, PM Mikati highlights Europe's new approach to Syrian refugee crisis: Interview highlights
13:54
On LBCI, PM Mikati highlights Europe's new approach to Syrian refugee crisis: Interview highlights
00:09
Israeli strike hits Syrian security building outside Damascus
00:09
Israeli strike hits Syrian security building outside Damascus
03:52
Lebanon ranks 140th in World Press Freedom Index amid economic and political crisis
03:52
Lebanon ranks 140th in World Press Freedom Index amid economic and political crisis
03:05
President Macron receives Walid Jumblatt, discusses Lebanon's political situation
03:05
President Macron receives Walid Jumblatt, discusses Lebanon's political situation
04:58
Joseph Gebeily to LBCI: Maarab meeting was a success
04:58
Joseph Gebeily to LBCI: Maarab meeting was a success
05:19
Zafer Nasser discusses Jumblatt-Macron meeting
05:19
Zafer Nasser discusses Jumblatt-Macron meeting
00:44
US and KSA close to security pact agreement
00:44
US and KSA close to security pact agreement
