Gaza Health Ministry: 34,622 Palestinians killed since October 7

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-03
Gaza Health Ministry: 34,622 Palestinians killed since October 7
Gaza Health Ministry: 34,622 Palestinians killed since October 7

The Gaza Health Ministry said in a statement on Friday that at least 34,622 Palestinians have been killed and 77,867 injured in the Israeli military attack on the Gaza Strip since October 7.

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

War

Death Toll

Palestinians

Israel

Attacks

