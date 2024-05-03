Pro-Palestinian protesters camp across Australian universities

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-03 | 08:46
High views
Pro-Palestinian protesters camp across Australian universities
Pro-Palestinian protesters camp across Australian universities

Hundreds of people protesting Israel's war in Gaza rallied at one of Australia's top universities on Friday demanding it divest from companies with ties to Israel, in a movement inspired by the student occupations sweeping US campuses.

Pro-Palestinian activists set up an encampment last week outside the sandstone main hall at University of Sydney, one of Australia's largest tertiary institutions.

Similar camps have sprung up at universities in Melbourne, Canberra and other Australian cities.

Unlike in the US, where police have forcibly removed scores of defiant pro-Palestinian protesters at several colleges, protest sites in Australia have been peaceful with scant police presence.

On Friday, protesters rallied to demand University of Sydney divest from companies with ties to Israel, echoing calls from students in the US, Canada and France.


Reuters
Britain sanctions Israeli groups and individuals for violence in West Bank
Gaza Health Ministry: 34,622 Palestinians killed since October 7
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:39

Egyptian sources: CIA director in Cairo for meetings on Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:34

WHO: 'Slightly' more food available in Gaza but famine still looms

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:36

Yemen's Houthis say they will target ships heading for Israel anywhere within range

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51

Britain sanctions Israeli groups and individuals for violence in West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51

Britain sanctions Israeli groups and individuals for violence in West Bank

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-10

Emirati conglomerate Al Habtoor Group seeks justice for breaches of 'Investment Treaty' with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Zafer Nasser discusses Jumblatt-Macron meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-01

NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

