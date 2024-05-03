Britain sanctions Israeli groups and individuals for violence in West Bank

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-03 | 08:51
High views
Britain sanctions Israeli groups and individuals for violence in West Bank
2min
Britain sanctions Israeli groups and individuals for violence in West Bank

Britain imposed sanctions on Friday on two "extremist" groups and four individuals in Israel who it blamed for violence in the West Bank, its latest package of measures against Israeli settlers.

Britain's Foreign Office named Hilltop Youth and Lehava as two groups which it said were known to have supported, incited and promoted violence against Palestinian communities in the West Bank.

The four individuals sanctioned were responsible for human rights abuses against these communities, the statement added. 

Among them are Noam Federman, who has trained settler groups in committing violence and Elisha Yered, who has justified killing Palestinians on religious grounds.

British foreign minister David Cameron said extremist settlers were undermining security and stability and threatening the prospects for peace.

"The Israeli authorities must clamp down on those responsible. The UK will not hesitate to take further action if needed, including through further sanctions," he said.

Those sanctioned will be subject to financial and travel restrictions. Britain previously imposed sanctions on four Israeli nationals in February.


Reuters
