Yemen's Houthis will target ships heading to Israeli ports in any area that is within their range, military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a televised speech on Friday.



"We will target any ships heading to Israeli ports in the Mediterranean Sea in any area we are able to reach," he said.



The Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched repeated drone and missile strikes on ships in the crucial shipping channels of the Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandab strait and the Gulf of Aden since November to show their support for the Palestinians in the Gaza war.







Reuters