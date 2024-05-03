Egyptian sources: CIA director in Cairo for meetings on Gaza war

2024-05-03
Egyptian sources: CIA director in Cairo for meetings on Gaza war
Egyptian sources: CIA director in Cairo for meetings on Gaza war

CIA Director William Burns arrived in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Friday for meetings about the war in Gaza, an Egyptian security source and three sources at Cairo airport said.
 
 
Reuters
