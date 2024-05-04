News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Democratic lawmakers to Biden: Evidence shows Israel is restricting Gaza aid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-04 | 00:26
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Democratic lawmakers to Biden: Evidence shows Israel is restricting Gaza aid
Scores of lawmakers from US President Joe Biden's Democratic Party told him on Friday that they believe there is sufficient evidence to show that Israel has violated US law by restricting humanitarian aid flows into war-stricken Gaza.
A letter to Biden signed by 86 House of Representatives Democrats said Israel's aid restrictions "call into question" its assurances that it was complying with a US Foreign Assistance Act provision requiring recipients of US-funded arms to uphold international humanitarian law and allow free flows of US assistance.
Such written assurances were mandated by a national security memorandum that Biden issued in February after Democratic lawmakers began questioning if Israel was upholding international law in its Gaza operations.
The lawmakers said the Israeli government had resisted repeated US requests to open enough sea and land routes for aid to Gaza, and cited reports that it failed to allow in enough food to avert famine, enforced "arbitrary restrictions" on aid, and imposed an inspection system that impeded supplies.
"We expect the administration to ensure (Israel's) compliance with existing law and to take all conceivable steps to prevent further humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza," the lawmakers wrote.
Biden's memorandum requires that Secretary of State Antony Blinken report to Congress by Wednesday on whether he finds credible Israel's assurances that its use of US arms adheres to international law.
If Israel's assurances are questioned, Biden would have the option to "remediate" the situation through actions ranging from seeking fresh assurances to suspending US arms transfers, according to the memorandum.
The lawmakers also condemned Hamas' Oct. 7 attack in their letter, endorsed Israel's right to exist, and expressed support for US efforts to broker a ceasefire and a second hostage release.
Israel, they noted, recently opened more aid routes and crossing points into Gaza that have allowed in more aid trucks.
But the lawmakers expressed "serious concerns" over Israel's conduct of the war "as it pertains to the deliberate withholding of humanitarian aid."
They urged Biden "to make clear" to Netanyahu "that so long as Israel restricts, directly or indirectly" aid to Gaza "the Israeli government is risking its eligibility for further offensive security assistance from the US."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Democratic
Lawmakers
United States
Joe Biden
Israel
Aid
Gaza
Delivery
Restrict
War
Next
Blinken: The sole obstacle to Gaza ceasefire is Hamas
Normalization agreement nears: Will Saudi-Israeli normalization materialize soon?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-19
UN: Israeli restrictions on aid entry to Gaza 'may constitute war crime'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-19
UN: Israeli restrictions on aid entry to Gaza 'may constitute war crime'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-01
Blinken visits Israeli border crossing with Gaza to inspect aid delivery
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-01
Blinken visits Israeli border crossing with Gaza to inspect aid delivery
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-16
UN rights office: Israel still imposing 'unlawful' restrictions on Gaza aid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-16
UN rights office: Israel still imposing 'unlawful' restrictions on Gaza aid
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-04
Israel plans to adjust war tactics after killing of aid workers in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-04
Israel plans to adjust war tactics after killing of aid workers in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:24
Hamas negotiators arrive in Egypt for Gaza truce talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:24
Hamas negotiators arrive in Egypt for Gaza truce talks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:50
Gaza Health Ministry: 34,654 Palestinian killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:50
Gaza Health Ministry: 34,654 Palestinian killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:56
Blinken: The sole obstacle to Gaza ceasefire is Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:56
Blinken: The sole obstacle to Gaza ceasefire is Hamas
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Normalization agreement nears: Will Saudi-Israeli normalization materialize soon?
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Normalization agreement nears: Will Saudi-Israeli normalization materialize soon?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-28
Controversy at Eurovision: Israel's Song "October Rain" Faces Political Scrutiny
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-28
Controversy at Eurovision: Israel's Song "October Rain" Faces Political Scrutiny
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-11
Lebanese Film Committee finds no grounds to ban "Barbie" film
Variety and Tech
2023-08-11
Lebanese Film Committee finds no grounds to ban "Barbie" film
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
Hezbollah mourns its third member, Ali Hassan Hodroj, due to Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
Hezbollah mourns its third member, Ali Hassan Hodroj, due to Israeli aggression
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:56
Blinken: The sole obstacle to Gaza ceasefire is Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:56
Blinken: The sole obstacle to Gaza ceasefire is Hamas
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:56
Blinken: The sole obstacle to Gaza ceasefire is Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:56
Blinken: The sole obstacle to Gaza ceasefire is Hamas
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Aid for Lebanon: EU announces one billion euro aid package for Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Aid for Lebanon: EU announces one billion euro aid package for Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Normalization agreement nears: Will Saudi-Israeli normalization materialize soon?
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Normalization agreement nears: Will Saudi-Israeli normalization materialize soon?
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51
Britain sanctions Israeli groups and individuals for violence in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51
Britain sanctions Israeli groups and individuals for violence in West Bank
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:39
Egyptian sources: CIA director in Cairo for meetings on Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:39
Egyptian sources: CIA director in Cairo for meetings on Gaza war
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Prisoner deal hangs in balance: Israeli Cabinet deliberates next steps as anticipation builds for Hamas response
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Prisoner deal hangs in balance: Israeli Cabinet deliberates next steps as anticipation builds for Hamas response
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Worldwide protests: University campuses echo with support for Palestine
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Worldwide protests: University campuses echo with support for Palestine
8
Lebanon News
05:43
Salem Zahran on LBCI deciphers the French paper and its ramifications
Lebanon News
05:43
Salem Zahran on LBCI deciphers the French paper and its ramifications
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More