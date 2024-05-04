Blinken: The sole obstacle to Gaza ceasefire is Hamas

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-04 | 00:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Blinken: The sole obstacle to Gaza ceasefire is Hamas
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Blinken: The sole obstacle to Gaza ceasefire is Hamas

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that Hamas is "the sole obstacle" to reaching a ceasefire with Israel in the Gaza Strip.

Blinken said late Friday, "We wait to see if they can answer yes to a ceasefire and release of hostages."

Speaking at the Sedona Forum hosted by the McCain Institute in Arizona, he added, "The reality at this moment is that the only obstacle between the people of Gaza and a ceasefire is Hamas."

He pointed out the difficulties in negotiating with Hamas, which the United States considers a terrorist group and does not engage in direct talks with.

He said, "The leaders of Hamas with whom we are conducting indirect talks, through the Qataris and the Egyptians, of course, live outside of Gaza."

He continued, "Ultimately, the decision-makers are those who are in Gaza itself, with whom none of us have any direct contact."

Blinken made his remarks during a dinner at the Sedona Forum hosted by the McCain Institute in Arizona, two days after his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli officials on his latest tour of the Middle East.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Anytony Blinken

United States

Israel

Gaza

War

Hamas

Ceasefire

Deal

LBCI Next
Gaza Health Ministry: 34,654 Palestinian killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7
Democratic lawmakers to Biden: Evidence shows Israel is restricting Gaza aid
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-08

Gaza war goals: Israel blames Hamas for stalling prisoner exchange amid Cairo's deal proposal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-01

Blinken: US 'determined' to reach Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-11

Israel accuses Hamas of 'turning its back' on ceasefire proposal in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01

Al Jazeera sources: Cairo meeting fails to advance ceasefire talks in Israel-Hamas war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:24

Hamas negotiators arrive in Egypt for Gaza truce talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:50

Gaza Health Ministry: 34,654 Palestinian killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:26

Democratic lawmakers to Biden: Evidence shows Israel is restricting Gaza aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Normalization agreement nears: Will Saudi-Israeli normalization materialize soon?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-28

Controversy at Eurovision: Israel's Song "October Rain" Faces Political Scrutiny

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-11

Lebanese Film Committee finds no grounds to ban "Barbie" film

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-09

Hezbollah mourns its third member, Ali Hassan Hodroj, due to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:56

Blinken: The sole obstacle to Gaza ceasefire is Hamas

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:56

Blinken: The sole obstacle to Gaza ceasefire is Hamas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Aid for Lebanon: EU announces one billion euro aid package for Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Normalization agreement nears: Will Saudi-Israeli normalization materialize soon?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51

Britain sanctions Israeli groups and individuals for violence in West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:39

Egyptian sources: CIA director in Cairo for meetings on Gaza war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Prisoner deal hangs in balance: Israeli Cabinet deliberates next steps as anticipation builds for Hamas response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Worldwide protests: University campuses echo with support for Palestine

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Salem Zahran on LBCI deciphers the French paper and its ramifications

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More