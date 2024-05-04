Blinken: The sole obstacle to Gaza ceasefire is Hamas

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that Hamas is "the sole obstacle" to reaching a ceasefire with Israel in the Gaza Strip.



Blinken said late Friday, "We wait to see if they can answer yes to a ceasefire and release of hostages."



Speaking at the Sedona Forum hosted by the McCain Institute in Arizona, he added, "The reality at this moment is that the only obstacle between the people of Gaza and a ceasefire is Hamas."



He pointed out the difficulties in negotiating with Hamas, which the United States considers a terrorist group and does not engage in direct talks with.



He said, "The leaders of Hamas with whom we are conducting indirect talks, through the Qataris and the Egyptians, of course, live outside of Gaza."



He continued, "Ultimately, the decision-makers are those who are in Gaza itself, with whom none of us have any direct contact."



Blinken made his remarks during a dinner at the Sedona Forum hosted by the McCain Institute in Arizona, two days after his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli officials on his latest tour of the Middle East.



AFP