Gaza Health Ministry: 34,654 Palestinian killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-04 | 05:50
Gaza Health Ministry: 34,654 Palestinian killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7
Gaza Health Ministry: 34,654 Palestinian killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said in a statement on Saturday that at least 34,654 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli military attack on Gaza since October 7, while the number of injured reached 77,908.

Reuters
