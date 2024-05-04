Hamas negotiators arrive in Egypt for Gaza truce talks

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-04 | 06:24
Hamas negotiators arrive in Egypt for Gaza truce talks
Hamas negotiators arrive in Egypt for Gaza truce talks

Talks were expected to resume Saturday in Egypt aimed at halting months of war in Gaza between Hamas militants and Israel that have triggered widening protests around the world.

Mediators from Qatar, Egypt and the United States have been waiting for the Palestinian movement to respond to a proposal that, according to details released by Britain, would halt fighting for 40 days and exchange hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

“All delegations have now arrived in Egypt, and at one o’clock (1000 GMT), the first round of negotiations will begin with the presence of all Qatari, Egyptian, and even American delegations,” a senior Hamas official, not authorized to talk publicly, told AFP anonymously.



Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Negotiators

Egypt

Gaza

Truce

Students set up pro-Palestinian camp at Ireland's Trinity College
Gaza Health Ministry: 34,654 Palestinian killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7
