News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Qatar considers future of Hamas office in Doha and whether to keep mediating
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-04 | 08:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Qatar considers future of Hamas office in Doha and whether to keep mediating
Qatar could close the political office of Hamas as part of a broader review of its role as a mediator in the war between Israel and the militant Palestinian Islamist group, according to an official familiar with the Qatari government's reassessment.
The Gulf state was weighing whether to allow Hamas to continue operating the political office, and the broader review includes considering whether or not to continue mediating in the seven-month conflict, the official told Reuters.
Qatar said last month it was reevaluating its role as mediator in indirect talks between Israel and Hamas, citing concerns that its efforts were being undermined by politicians seeking to score points.
"If Qatar isn’t going to be mediating, they won’t see a point in keeping the political office. So that is a part of the reassessment," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The official did not know if Hamas would be asked to leave Doha if the Qatari government did decide to close the group's office. However, the official did say Qatar's own review of its role would be influenced by how Israel and Hamas act during the ongoing negotiations.
In a report on Friday, The Washington Post cited an unnamed US official as saying Washington had told Doha to expel Hamas if the group continues to reject a ceasefire deal with Israel.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Qatar
Hamas
Doha
Office
Israel
Gaza
War
Next
Armed groups in Gaza rob Bank of Palestine branches
Students set up pro-Palestinian camp at Ireland's Trinity College
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-04-23
Qatar: Hamas office stays in Doha if it aids Israel mediation
Middle East News
2024-04-23
Qatar: Hamas office stays in Doha if it aids Israel mediation
0
World News
2024-03-25
Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war
World News
2024-03-25
Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:23
British-Palestinian surgeon Ghassan Abu Sitta denied entry into France
Middle East News
10:23
British-Palestinian surgeon Ghassan Abu Sitta denied entry into France
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:10
Armed groups in Gaza rob Bank of Palestine branches
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:10
Armed groups in Gaza rob Bank of Palestine branches
0
World News
06:46
Students set up pro-Palestinian camp at Ireland's Trinity College
World News
06:46
Students set up pro-Palestinian camp at Ireland's Trinity College
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:24
Hamas negotiators arrive in Egypt for Gaza truce talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:24
Hamas negotiators arrive in Egypt for Gaza truce talks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:24
Hamas negotiators arrive in Egypt for Gaza truce talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:24
Hamas negotiators arrive in Egypt for Gaza truce talks
0
World News
09:19
Russia puts Ukraine's Zelenskiy on wanted list
World News
09:19
Russia puts Ukraine's Zelenskiy on wanted list
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-27
Cypriot Interior Minister pays official visit to Beirut over illegal immigration dossier
Lebanon News
2023-07-27
Cypriot Interior Minister pays official visit to Beirut over illegal immigration dossier
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-07
Economic authorities urge the election of a President and the formation of a new government
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-07
Economic authorities urge the election of a President and the formation of a new government
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:56
Blinken: The sole obstacle to Gaza ceasefire is Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:56
Blinken: The sole obstacle to Gaza ceasefire is Hamas
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Aid for Lebanon: EU announces one billion euro aid package for Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Aid for Lebanon: EU announces one billion euro aid package for Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
06:15
Bassil criticizes seasonal migration to Europe and the one-billion-euro aid package for Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:15
Bassil criticizes seasonal migration to Europe and the one-billion-euro aid package for Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
05:43
Salem Zahran on LBCI deciphers the French paper and its ramifications
Lebanon News
05:43
Salem Zahran on LBCI deciphers the French paper and its ramifications
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Normalization agreement nears: Will Saudi-Israeli normalization materialize soon?
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Normalization agreement nears: Will Saudi-Israeli normalization materialize soon?
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:39
Egyptian sources: CIA director in Cairo for meetings on Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:39
Egyptian sources: CIA director in Cairo for meetings on Gaza war
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:00
Qatar considers future of Hamas office in Doha and whether to keep mediating
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:00
Qatar considers future of Hamas office in Doha and whether to keep mediating
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Prisoner deal hangs in balance: Israeli Cabinet deliberates next steps as anticipation builds for Hamas response
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Prisoner deal hangs in balance: Israeli Cabinet deliberates next steps as anticipation builds for Hamas response
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More