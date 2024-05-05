Hamas leader says movement won't accept truce without 'permanent halt to war' in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-05 | 03:30
High views
Hamas leader says movement won't accept truce without 'permanent halt to war' in Gaza
2min
Hamas leader says movement won't accept truce without 'permanent halt to war' in Gaza

A senior Hamas official affirmed on Saturday evening that the movement 'will in no way agree' to a truce agreement in Gaza that does not explicitly include a 'permanent halt to the war.'

The official, who requested anonymity, said, "The entity seeks a framework agreement to recover its captives without linking it to ending the aggression on Gaza."

He confirmed, "Hamas will in no way agree to an agreement that does not explicitly include a permanent halt to the war on Gaza," accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of 'personally obstructing' efforts to reach a truce agreement due to what he considered 'personal calculations.'

The official added that "the occupation's intransigence may disrupt the negotiations, and Netanyahu bears full responsibility" for their failure.

He stated that "Hamas requested that the agreement include a clear and explicit provision stating 'agreement on a complete and permanent ceasefire,'" noting that "Israel has rejected this point so far."

He continued, "We are keen to reach an agreement, but not at any cost," emphasizing that "there will be no agreement without a complete halt to the war and the withdrawal of the occupation from the entire Gaza Strip."

AFP
