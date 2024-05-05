Hamas Health Ministry: 34,683 Palestinians killed and 78,018 injured in Israeli military attacks since October 7

The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 34,683 people, the majority of whom are civilians, since the outbreak of the war on October 7, according to the Hamas health ministry on Sunday.



In a statement, the ministry confirmed that '29 martyrs and 110 injuries' were recorded in the last 24 hours up to Sunday morning, noting that the total number of injured has reached 78,018 since the start of the fighting about seven months ago.



AFP