News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Law Ma LTa2ayna
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas Health Ministry: 34,683 Palestinians killed and 78,018 injured in Israeli military attacks since October 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-05 | 06:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas Health Ministry: 34,683 Palestinians killed and 78,018 injured in Israeli military attacks since October 7
The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 34,683 people, the majority of whom are civilians, since the outbreak of the war on October 7, according to the Hamas health ministry on Sunday.
In a statement, the ministry confirmed that '29 martyrs and 110 injuries' were recorded in the last 24 hours up to Sunday morning, noting that the total number of injured has reached 78,018 since the start of the fighting about seven months ago.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Health Ministry
Death Toll
Israel
Gaza
War
Attacks
Next
Netanyahu: Ending the Gaza war now will keep Hamas in power
Hamas leader says movement won't accept truce without 'permanent halt to war' in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-30
Hamas Health Ministry: Gaza's death toll rises to 34,535 since outbreak of Oct.7 war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-30
Hamas Health Ministry: Gaza's death toll rises to 34,535 since outbreak of Oct.7 war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-29
Gaza death toll reaches 34,488 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-29
Gaza death toll reaches 34,488 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-22
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 34,151 since the start of the war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-22
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 34,151 since the start of the war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:32
Macron calls on Netanyahu to 'complete' negotiations with Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:32
Macron calls on Netanyahu to 'complete' negotiations with Hamas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:15
Israel accuses Hamas of obstructing talks, threatens to launch an operation in Rafah very soon
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:15
Israel accuses Hamas of obstructing talks, threatens to launch an operation in Rafah very soon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:24
Israeli army: Main border crossing with Gaza Strip targeted by rockets, closed to aid trucks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:24
Israeli army: Main border crossing with Gaza Strip targeted by rockets, closed to aid trucks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:17
Hamas claims responsibility for an attack on border crossing between Gaza and Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:17
Hamas claims responsibility for an attack on border crossing between Gaza and Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-10-03
Meta planning ad-free subscription or tracking ads ‘choice’ in EU, per WSJ — in latest bid to keep snooping
Variety and Tech
2023-10-03
Meta planning ad-free subscription or tracking ads ‘choice’ in EU, per WSJ — in latest bid to keep snooping
0
World News
2024-04-19
Kremlin says it is examining Israeli strike on Iran and urges restraint
World News
2024-04-19
Kremlin says it is examining Israeli strike on Iran and urges restraint
0
Sports News
2024-04-21
Max Verstappen wins Formula One's first Chinese Grand Prix in five years
Sports News
2024-04-21
Max Verstappen wins Formula One's first Chinese Grand Prix in five years
0
Sports News
2024-01-15
Spanish motorcycle rider Carles Falcon dies after Dakar Rally crash
Sports News
2024-01-15
Spanish motorcycle rider Carles Falcon dies after Dakar Rally crash
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:39
Israeli airstrike kills three in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:39
Israeli airstrike kills three in southern Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Deadline set: Israel gives Hamas one week to respond to prisoner exchange proposal
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Deadline set: Israel gives Hamas one week to respond to prisoner exchange proposal
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:30
Hamas leader says movement won't accept truce without 'permanent halt to war' in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:30
Hamas leader says movement won't accept truce without 'permanent halt to war' in Gaza
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Tackling online harassment: Protecting children in the digital world
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Tackling online harassment: Protecting children in the digital world
5
Lebanon News
07:17
Hezbollah launches 'dozens' of rockets on northern Israel in response to civilian deaths in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:17
Hezbollah launches 'dozens' of rockets on northern Israel in response to civilian deaths in southern Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
A voice for Palestine: Pro-Palestinian protesters continue their movement in US universities
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
A voice for Palestine: Pro-Palestinian protesters continue their movement in US universities
7
Middle East News
08:09
Israeli government orders confiscation of Al Jazeera's equipment following decision to shut it down
Middle East News
08:09
Israeli government orders confiscation of Al Jazeera's equipment following decision to shut it down
8
Middle East News
09:08
Al Jazeera condemns Israel's decision to close its offices, calling it a 'criminal act'
Middle East News
09:08
Al Jazeera condemns Israel's decision to close its offices, calling it a 'criminal act'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More