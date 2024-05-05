Haniyeh: Hamas still keen on reaching comprehensive agreement

Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of Hamas, stated on Sunday that the movement "is still keen on reaching a comprehensive and interconnected agreement that ends the aggression, ensures withdrawal, and achieves a serious exchange deal for the hostages."



In a statement, Haniyeh held Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responsible for "constantly fabricating justifications for continuing aggression, expanding the scope of the conflict, and undermining efforts made by mediators and various parties."



Reuters