Hamas claims responsibility for an attack on border crossing between Gaza and Israel

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-05 | 08:17
Hamas claims responsibility for an attack on border crossing between Gaza and Israel
0min
Hamas claims responsibility for an attack on border crossing between Gaza and Israel

Hamas announced on Sunday that it is responsible for an attack on the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip. 

Local media reports stated that the attack resulted in Israeli casualties.

The Israeli army said that ten shells were fired from Rafah in southern Gaza toward the crossing, which is now closed to aid trucks heading to the Gaza Strip.

Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Hamas

Attack

Kerem Shalom

