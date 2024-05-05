Israeli army: Main border crossing with Gaza Strip targeted by rockets, closed to aid trucks

The Israeli army announced on Sunday that the Kerem Shalom crossing, the main border crossing to the southern Gaza Strip, has been closed to trucks after rockets were fired at the gate.



The army stated, "Approximately 10 instances of shelling were detected during transit from the area near the Rafah crossing toward the Kerem Shalom area."



It added, "The Kerem Shalom crossing is currently closed to the passage of humanitarian aid trucks."



AFP