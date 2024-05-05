Israeli army: Main border crossing with Gaza Strip targeted by rockets, closed to aid trucks

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-05 | 08:24
High views
Israeli army: Main border crossing with Gaza Strip targeted by rockets, closed to aid trucks
Israeli army: Main border crossing with Gaza Strip targeted by rockets, closed to aid trucks

The Israeli army announced on Sunday that the Kerem Shalom crossing, the main border crossing to the southern Gaza Strip, has been closed to trucks after rockets were fired at the gate.

The army stated, "Approximately 10 instances of shelling were detected during transit from the area near the Rafah crossing toward the Kerem Shalom area." 

It added, "The Kerem Shalom crossing is currently closed to the passage of humanitarian aid trucks."

AFP
Israel accuses Hamas of obstructing talks, threatens to launch an operation in Rafah very soon
Hamas claims responsibility for an attack on border crossing between Gaza and Israel
