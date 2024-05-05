Macron calls on Netanyahu to 'complete' negotiations with Hamas

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to 'complete' negotiations with Hamas to reach a truce in the Gaza Strip and to secure the release of hostages held by the Palestinian movement, according to a statement from the Élysée Palace.



The French presidency noted that Macron 'urged' Netanyahu 'in a phone call' to "complete the negotiations that could lead to the release of hostages and the protection of civilians through a ceasefire and a reduction in regional escalation."



AFP