Macron calls on Netanyahu to 'complete' negotiations with Hamas

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-05 | 10:32
High views
Macron calls on Netanyahu to 'complete' negotiations with Hamas

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to 'complete' negotiations with Hamas to reach a truce in the Gaza Strip and to secure the release of hostages held by the Palestinian movement, according to a statement from the Élysée Palace.

The French presidency noted that Macron 'urged' Netanyahu 'in a phone call' to "complete the negotiations that could lead to the release of hostages and the protection of civilians through a ceasefire and a reduction in regional escalation."

