News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas official confirms end of truce talks, delegation preparing to leave Cairo for Doha
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-05 | 10:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas official confirms end of truce talks, delegation preparing to leave Cairo for Doha
A Hamas official told Agence France-Presse that the Sunday meeting in the Egyptian capital regarding the ceasefire in Gaza has ended and that the movement's delegation will depart for Doha.
The official, who is familiar with the negotiations and requested anonymity, said, "The meeting with the Egyptian intelligence minister has ended, and the Hamas delegation will leave for Doha to continue consultations."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
Truce
Cairo
Negotiations
Hamas
Next
Hamas leader says movement won't accept truce without 'permanent halt to war' in Gaza
A voice for Palestine: Pro-Palestinian protesters continue their movement in US universities
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-30
Hamas delegation leaves Cairo, pledges written response to Gaza truce proposal, Al-Qahera News reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-30
Hamas delegation leaves Cairo, pledges written response to Gaza truce proposal, Al-Qahera News reports
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-31
Gaza truce negotiations resume in Cairo
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-31
Gaza truce negotiations resume in Cairo
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-30
Egyptian TV: Truce talks between Israel, Hamas to resume Sunday in Cairo
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-30
Egyptian TV: Truce talks between Israel, Hamas to resume Sunday in Cairo
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-15
Israel rejects Hamas truce offer as aid ship reaches Gaza coast
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-15
Israel rejects Hamas truce offer as aid ship reaches Gaza coast
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:32
Macron calls on Netanyahu to 'complete' negotiations with Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:32
Macron calls on Netanyahu to 'complete' negotiations with Hamas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:15
Israel accuses Hamas of obstructing talks, threatens to launch an operation in Rafah very soon
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:15
Israel accuses Hamas of obstructing talks, threatens to launch an operation in Rafah very soon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:24
Israeli army: Main border crossing with Gaza Strip targeted by rockets, closed to aid trucks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:24
Israeli army: Main border crossing with Gaza Strip targeted by rockets, closed to aid trucks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:17
Hamas claims responsibility for an attack on border crossing between Gaza and Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:17
Hamas claims responsibility for an attack on border crossing between Gaza and Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-09-28
Iranian forces directs lasers at an American helicopter in the Gulf
Middle East News
2023-09-28
Iranian forces directs lasers at an American helicopter in the Gulf
0
World News
2024-03-24
Russia mourns victims of concert hall shooting
World News
2024-03-24
Russia mourns victims of concert hall shooting
0
World News
2024-02-19
Houthis announce targeting two US ships in Red Sea
World News
2024-02-19
Houthis announce targeting two US ships in Red Sea
0
Middle East News
2024-04-13
Israel is planning a 'significant response', Israeli Channel 12 reports
Middle East News
2024-04-13
Israel is planning a 'significant response', Israeli Channel 12 reports
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:39
Israeli airstrike kills three in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:39
Israeli airstrike kills three in southern Lebanon
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:30
Hamas leader says movement won't accept truce without 'permanent halt to war' in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:30
Hamas leader says movement won't accept truce without 'permanent halt to war' in Gaza
3
Lebanon News
07:17
Hezbollah launches 'dozens' of rockets on northern Israel in response to civilian deaths in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:17
Hezbollah launches 'dozens' of rockets on northern Israel in response to civilian deaths in southern Lebanon
4
Middle East News
10:18
Israel halts Al Jazeera broadcasts
Middle East News
10:18
Israel halts Al Jazeera broadcasts
5
Middle East News
08:09
Israeli government orders confiscation of Al Jazeera's equipment following decision to shut it down
Middle East News
08:09
Israeli government orders confiscation of Al Jazeera's equipment following decision to shut it down
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:07
Netanyahu: Ending the Gaza war now will keep Hamas in power
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:07
Netanyahu: Ending the Gaza war now will keep Hamas in power
7
Middle East News
09:08
Al Jazeera condemns Israel's decision to close its offices, calling it a 'criminal act'
Middle East News
09:08
Al Jazeera condemns Israel's decision to close its offices, calling it a 'criminal act'
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:42
Hamas official confirms end of truce talks, delegation preparing to leave Cairo for Doha
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:42
Hamas official confirms end of truce talks, delegation preparing to leave Cairo for Doha
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More