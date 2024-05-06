News
Israeli strike on Rafah kills nine Palestinians
2024-05-06 | 00:09
Israeli strike on Rafah kills nine Palestinians
Health officials in Gaza said that Israel carried out an airstrike on a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, resulting in the death of nine Palestinians.
Reuters
