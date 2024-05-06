News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN accuses Israel of blocking aid to Gaza amid famine warnings
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-06 | 00:19
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UN accuses Israel of blocking aid to Gaza amid famine warnings
A top UN official on Sunday accused Israel of continuing to deny the United Nations humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip, where the UN food chief warned a 'full-blown famine' has taken hold in the north of the enclave of 2.3 million people.
While not a formal famine declaration, World Food Program Executive Director Cindy McCain said, in an NBC News interview broadcast on Sunday, that based on the 'horror' on the ground: "There is famine, full-blown famine, in the north, and it's moving its way south."
Israel has continued to enhance its efforts to boost aid to Gaza, said COGAT, an Israeli Defense Ministry agency tasked with coordinating aid deliveries into Palestinian territories.
"In talks between Israeli and UN representatives, including @WFP, none of the entities indicated a risk of famine in northern Gaza," COGAT said in a post on X. "Noting the improved situation, int'l orgs stated last week that the volume of goods transported to northern Gaza must be reduced since the quantities are too high in relation to the population."
The head of the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, on Sunday accused Israel of continuing to deny the UN aid access in Gaza as it tries to avert famine.
"Only in the past 2 weeks, we have recorded 10 incidents involving shooting at convoys, arrests of UN staff including bullying, stripping them naked, threats with arms & long delays at checkpoints forcing convoys to move during the dark or abort," Lazzarini posted on X.
Lazzarini also called on "Hamas and other armed groups to stop any attacks on humanitarian crossings, refrain from aid diversion and make sure assistance reaches all those in need."
The militants claimed responsibility on Sunday for an attack that shut down the main humanitarian aid crossing into Gaza.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United Nations
Israel
Palestine
Blockade
Aid
War
Famine
Hamas
Next
Israeli radio: Israeli army begins evacuating Palestinian civilians from Rafah
Israeli strike on Rafah kills nine Palestinians
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war
0
Middle East News
09:24
Hamas: Israel's decision to close Al Jazeera aims to 'hide the truth' about Gaza war
Middle East News
09:24
Hamas: Israel's decision to close Al Jazeera aims to 'hide the truth' about Gaza war
0
Middle East News
2024-04-23
Qatar: Hamas office stays in Doha if it aids Israel mediation
Middle East News
2024-04-23
Qatar: Hamas office stays in Doha if it aids Israel mediation
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-21
Hamas: New US military aid to Israel is a 'green light for aggression'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-21
Hamas: New US military aid to Israel is a 'green light for aggression'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:55
Berlin views Israel's closure of Al Jazeera as 'bad indicator' for press freedom
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:55
Berlin views Israel's closure of Al Jazeera as 'bad indicator' for press freedom
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:25
Hamas' attack on Kerem Shalom causes setback in truce negotiations
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:25
Hamas' attack on Kerem Shalom causes setback in truce negotiations
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:10
Biden meets Jordan's King Abdullah as Gaza ceasefire hopes dim
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:10
Biden meets Jordan's King Abdullah as Gaza ceasefire hopes dim
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:52
Senior Hamas leader: Israeli evacuation order from Rafah is a 'serious development'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:52
Senior Hamas leader: Israeli evacuation order from Rafah is a 'serious development'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-15
Germany pledges more Sudan aid as European leaders push for funding on war anniversary
World News
2024-04-15
Germany pledges more Sudan aid as European leaders push for funding on war anniversary
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-24
Diplomatic concerns grow over Lebanon's violations of UN Resolution 1701
Press Highlights
2023-10-24
Diplomatic concerns grow over Lebanon's violations of UN Resolution 1701
0
World News
2024-04-14
Biden vows G7 response, US support for Israel after Iranian attack
World News
2024-04-14
Biden vows G7 response, US support for Israel after Iranian attack
0
Middle East News
2024-04-22
Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah denies issuing statement announcing resumption of attacks on US forces
Middle East News
2024-04-22
Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah denies issuing statement announcing resumption of attacks on US forces
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
16:28
Lebanese Woman Brutally Murdered, Sexually Assaulted at Hotel in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
16:28
Lebanese Woman Brutally Murdered, Sexually Assaulted at Hotel in Beirut
2
Lebanon News
07:17
Hezbollah launches 'dozens' of rockets on northern Israel in response to civilian deaths in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:17
Hezbollah launches 'dozens' of rockets on northern Israel in response to civilian deaths in southern Lebanon
3
Middle East News
10:18
Israel halts Al Jazeera broadcasts
Middle East News
10:18
Israel halts Al Jazeera broadcasts
4
Middle East News
08:09
Israeli government orders confiscation of Al Jazeera's equipment following decision to shut it down
Middle East News
08:09
Israeli government orders confiscation of Al Jazeera's equipment following decision to shut it down
5
News Bulletin Reports
16:41
Tensions Mount Amidst Stalled Prisoner Exchange Talks and Escalating Border Clashes
News Bulletin Reports
16:41
Tensions Mount Amidst Stalled Prisoner Exchange Talks and Escalating Border Clashes
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:19
UN accuses Israel of blocking aid to Gaza amid famine warnings
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:19
UN accuses Israel of blocking aid to Gaza amid famine warnings
7
Lebanon News
03:03
Hezbollah announces launch of 'dozens' of rockets toward Israeli military base in the Golan
Lebanon News
03:03
Hezbollah announces launch of 'dozens' of rockets toward Israeli military base in the Golan
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:38
Israeli army calls on residents of eastern Rafah to move to 'expanded humanitarian' zone
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:38
Israeli army calls on residents of eastern Rafah to move to 'expanded humanitarian' zone
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More