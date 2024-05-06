UN accuses Israel of blocking aid to Gaza amid famine warnings

A top UN official on Sunday accused Israel of continuing to deny the United Nations humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip, where the UN food chief warned a 'full-blown famine' has taken hold in the north of the enclave of 2.3 million people.



While not a formal famine declaration, World Food Program Executive Director Cindy McCain said, in an NBC News interview broadcast on Sunday, that based on the 'horror' on the ground: "There is famine, full-blown famine, in the north, and it's moving its way south."



Israel has continued to enhance its efforts to boost aid to Gaza, said COGAT, an Israeli Defense Ministry agency tasked with coordinating aid deliveries into Palestinian territories.



"In talks between Israeli and UN representatives, including @WFP, none of the entities indicated a risk of famine in northern Gaza," COGAT said in a post on X. "Noting the improved situation, int'l orgs stated last week that the volume of goods transported to northern Gaza must be reduced since the quantities are too high in relation to the population."



The head of the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, on Sunday accused Israel of continuing to deny the UN aid access in Gaza as it tries to avert famine.



"Only in the past 2 weeks, we have recorded 10 incidents involving shooting at convoys, arrests of UN staff including bullying, stripping them naked, threats with arms & long delays at checkpoints forcing convoys to move during the dark or abort," Lazzarini posted on X.



Lazzarini also called on "Hamas and other armed groups to stop any attacks on humanitarian crossings, refrain from aid diversion and make sure assistance reaches all those in need."



The militants claimed responsibility on Sunday for an attack that shut down the main humanitarian aid crossing into Gaza.



Reuters