Israeli army calls on residents of eastern Rafah to move to 'expanded humanitarian' zone

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-06 | 01:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli army calls on residents of eastern Rafah to move to &#39;expanded humanitarian&#39; zone
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army calls on residents of eastern Rafah to move to 'expanded humanitarian' zone

The Israeli army on Monday called on Palestinians in the eastern areas of Rafah to move to a nearby 'expanded humanitarian zone,' in what appears to be the start of evacuating civilians ahead of a ground attack on the city located in the southern Gaza Strip.

A military statement said that leaflets, text messages, phone calls, and media announcements will be used "to encourage... the gradual movement of civilians in designated areas."

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Army

Rafah

Humanitarian Zone

Evacuation

Attack

LBCI Next
Israeli army evacuates around 100,000 individuals from eastern Rafah
Israeli radio: Israeli army begins evacuating Palestinian civilians from Rafah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:52

Senior Hamas leader: Israeli evacuation order from Rafah is a 'serious development'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:20

Israeli army evacuates around 100,000 individuals from eastern Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:46

Israeli radio: Israeli army begins evacuating Palestinian civilians from Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-01

Blinken confirms proposing 'better ways' to Israel to avoid attack on Rafah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:55

Berlin views Israel's closure of Al Jazeera as 'bad indicator' for press freedom

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:25

Hamas' attack on Kerem Shalom causes setback in truce negotiations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:10

Biden meets Jordan's King Abdullah as Gaza ceasefire hopes dim

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:52

Senior Hamas leader: Israeli evacuation order from Rafah is a 'serious development'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-15

Germany pledges more Sudan aid as European leaders push for funding on war anniversary

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-24

Diplomatic concerns grow over Lebanon's violations of UN Resolution 1701

LBCI
World News
2024-04-14

Biden vows G7 response, US support for Israel after Iranian attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-22

Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah denies issuing statement announcing resumption of attacks on US forces

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:28

Lebanese Woman Brutally Murdered, Sexually Assaulted at Hotel in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

Hezbollah launches 'dozens' of rockets on northern Israel in response to civilian deaths in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
10:18

Israel halts Al Jazeera broadcasts

LBCI
Middle East News
08:09

Israeli government orders confiscation of Al Jazeera's equipment following decision to shut it down

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:41

Tensions Mount Amidst Stalled Prisoner Exchange Talks and Escalating Border Clashes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:19

UN accuses Israel of blocking aid to Gaza amid famine warnings

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:03

Hezbollah announces launch of 'dozens' of rockets toward Israeli military base in the Golan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:38

Israeli army calls on residents of eastern Rafah to move to 'expanded humanitarian' zone

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More