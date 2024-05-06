Israeli army evacuates around 100,000 individuals from eastern Rafah

The Israeli army announced that the evacuation of eastern Rafah includes approximately 100,000 individuals, after urging residents to leave in preparation for a potential ground operation in the city located in southern Gaza Strip.



In response to a question regarding the number of people to be evacuated, an army spokesperson said, "Estimates are around 100,000."



According to the World Health Organization, the population of the city is about 1.2 million, most of whom have been displaced from other areas in the strip due to the ongoing seven-month war between Israel and Hamas.



AFP