Biden meets Jordan's King Abdullah as Gaza ceasefire hopes dim
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-06 | 05:10
2
min
Biden meets Jordan's King Abdullah as Gaza ceasefire hopes dim
President Joe Biden will meet Middle East ally, Jordan's King Abdullah II, at the White House on Monday with prospects for a Gaza ceasefire appearing slim and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and Israeli officials blaming each other for the impasse.
On Sunday, Hamas reiterated its demand for an end to the war in exchange for the freeing of hostages, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flatly ruled that out. Hamas also attacked the Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza that Israel said killed three of its soldiers.
A Jordanian diplomat told Reuters Monday's meeting between Biden and King Abdullah is not a formal bilateral meeting but an informal private meeting. It comes as the Biden administration and Israeli officials remain at odds over Israel's planned military incursion in Rafah.
Biden last met King Abdullah at the White House in February and the two longtime allies discussed a daunting list of challenges, including a looming Israeli ground offensive in southern Gaza and the threat of a humanitarian calamity among Palestinian civilians.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Biden
Jordan
King Abdullah
US
Gaza
Ceasefire
Hope
Next
Hamas' attack on Kerem Shalom causes setback in truce negotiations
Senior Hamas leader: Israeli evacuation order from Rafah is a 'serious development'
Previous
