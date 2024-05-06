Hamas' attack on Kerem Shalom causes setback in truce negotiations

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-06 | 05:25
High views
0min
Hamas' attack on Kerem Shalom causes setback in truce negotiations

Egyptian news channel Al Qahera News reported on Monday, citing an unnamed senior official, that the attack by Hamas on Kerem Shalom caused a setback in truce negotiations.

The official also said that the Egyptian security delegation is intensifying its efforts to contain the current escalation between Israel and Hamas.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Attack

Kerem Shalom

Truce

Setback

Israel

Negotiations

Cairo

