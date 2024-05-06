Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 34,735 since the outbreak of war

The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 34,735 people, the majority of whom are civilians, since the outbreak on October 7, according to Hamas' Health Ministry on Monday.



The ministry confirmed in a statement, '52 martyrs and 90 injuries' were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours as of Monday morning, noting that the total number of injured reached 78,108 since the start of the fighting nearly seven months ago.



AFP