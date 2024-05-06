Columbia cancels university-wide commencement ceremony after protests

Columbia University on Monday canceled its university-wide commencement ceremony scheduled for May 15 in favor of smaller, school-based events after weeks of pro-Palestinian protests roiled the Ivy League School.



"We have decided to make the centerpiece of our commencement activities our Class Days and school-level ceremonies, where students are honored individually alongside their peers, rather than the University-wide ceremony that is scheduled for May 15," the university said in a statement.





Reuters