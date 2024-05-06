White House: Netanyahu agrees to reopen Gaza crossing for humanitarian aid

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-06 | 12:32
White House: Netanyahu agrees to reopen Gaza crossing for humanitarian aid
White House: Netanyahu agrees to reopen Gaza crossing for humanitarian aid

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US President Joe Biden on Monday that he would ensure the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza is open for humanitarian aid, the White House said.

Biden also reiterated his "clear position on Rafah" in a call with Netanyahu, the White House said in a statement.


Reuters
