The Hamas movement informed the Egyptian and Qatari mediators of accepting the ceasefire proposal, Al Jazeera reported on Monday, quoting a senior Hamas source.

The head of the political bureau of the Hamas movement, Ismail Haniyeh made a call with the Qatari Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, and the Egyptian Intelligence Minister, Abbas Kamel, informing them of the movement’s approval of their ceasefire proposal, according to a press statement.