Israeli Army raids Rafah crossing in southern Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reports

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07
High views
Israeli Army raids Rafah crossing in southern Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reports
Israeli Army raids Rafah crossing in southern Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reports

According to Al Jazeera, the Israeli military conducted a raid on Tuesday on the Rafah crossing located in the southern region of the Gaza Strip. 
Israel-Gaza War Updates

