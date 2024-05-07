Borrell: More civilians will be killed in Israel's Rafah attack 'whatever they say'

2024-05-07 | 03:44
Borrell: More civilians will be killed in Israel's Rafah attack 'whatever they say'
0min
Borrell: More civilians will be killed in Israel's Rafah attack 'whatever they say'

Israel's offensive on Rafah will likely kill more civilians and is being carried out despite explicit warnings against it from European Union member states and the United States, the EU's top diplomat said on Tuesday.

"The Rafah offensive has started again, in spite of all the requests of the international community, the US, the European Union member states, everybody asking (Israeli Prime Minister)Netanyahu not to attack", Josep Borrell told journalists.

"I am afraid that this is going to cause again a lot of casualties, civilian casualties. Whatever they say", he said, adding: "There are no safe zones in Gaza."

Palestinian militant group Hamas on Monday agreed to a Gaza ceasefire proposal from mediators, but Israel said the terms did not meet its demands and pressed ahead with strikes in Rafah while planning to continue negotiations on a deal.

Reuters
