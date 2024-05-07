Gaza Health Ministry: 34,789 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on Gaza since Oct. 7

2024-05-07 | 04:08
Gaza Health Ministry: 34,789 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on Gaza since Oct. 7
Gaza Health Ministry: 34,789 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on Gaza since Oct. 7

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said in a statement on Tuesday that at least 34,789 Palestinians have been killed and 78,204 injured in the Israeli military attack on the Strip since October 7.

