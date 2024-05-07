News
Al-Qassam Brigades claims responsibility for rocket attack near Kerem Shalom crossing
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07 | 05:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Al-Qassam Brigades claims responsibility for rocket attack near Kerem Shalom crossing
Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Hamas movement, announced on Tuesday the launching of rockets at a military site near the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip.
Al-Qassam Brigades said in a brief text message, "We targeted enemy forces' gatherings at the Kerem Shalom military site with short-range 114mm rocket launchers." Meanwhile, the Israeli army announced, "Sirens sounded in Kerem Shalom near the Gaza Strip."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Al-Qassam Brigades
Rocket
Attack
Kerem Shalom
Israel
Crossing
Gaza
War
Hamas
