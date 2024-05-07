Israel prevents UN from entering Rafah crossing

Israel prevented the United Nations from accessing the Rafah crossing in the Gaza Strip, according to a spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.



Jens Laerke stated at a regular press conference in Geneva, "We are currently not present at the Rafah crossing because the COGAT office (Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, the Israeli government's coordination office in the Palestinian territories) has refused to allow us access to this area," which is the main crossing point for humanitarian aid.



AFP