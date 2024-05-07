Senior official: Medium-level Israeli delegation heads to Egypt to assess Hamas' stance

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07 | 07:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Senior official: Medium-level Israeli delegation heads to Egypt to assess Hamas&#39; stance
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Senior official: Medium-level Israeli delegation heads to Egypt to assess Hamas' stance

A senior Israeli official said Tuesday that a medium-level Israeli delegation will travel to Egypt in the coming hours to assess the possibility of persuading the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) to change its position regarding its latest offer for a ceasefire.

He emphasized that the current offer presented by Hamas is unacceptable to Israel.

He told Reuters, "The delegation consists of medium-level envoys. If a real agreement is reached soon, senior officials will lead the delegation."

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Hamas

Officials

Egypt

Cairo

War

Gaza

Ceasefire

Deal

LBCI Next
Hamas: Israeli invasion of Rafah aims to disrupt ceasefire mediation efforts
Israel prevents UN from entering Rafah crossing
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-08

Gaza war goals: Israel blames Hamas for stalling prisoner exchange amid Cairo's deal proposal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01

Al Jazeera sources: Cairo meeting fails to advance ceasefire talks in Israel-Hamas war

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-05

Hamas: Israel's decision to close Al Jazeera aims to 'hide the truth' about Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-03

Egyptian sources: CIA director in Cairo for meetings on Gaza war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:42

Israel says its goal remains to destroy Hamas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:04

US clarifies views on Rafah operation to Israel, State Dept says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51

Lebanon warns of humanitarian crisis in Rafah amid Israeli escalation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:15

Israel confirms rocket launches from Rafah

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-30

Tunisia: Coast guard retrieves bodies of nine migrants off Mahdia coast

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-06

Hezbollah says its drone hits northern Israeli town, casualties reported

LBCI
Sports News
2023-10-30

Lebanese trap shooter Ray Bassil clinches gold at Asian Shooting Championship

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Rafah operation authorized: Israel responds to rocket attack

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40

Al Jazeera, citing senior Hamas source: The movement informs Egyptian and Qatari mediators of accepting the ceasefire proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:02

Geagea: We will continue our efforts until the last illegal migrant is expelled from Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
00:56

Two Israeli soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone attack near Metula

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:19

Columbia cancels university-wide commencement ceremony after protests

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:00

UNICEF warns of a "catastrophic disaster" for 600,000 children in Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:40

Israeli Army raids Rafah crossing in southern Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More