Senior official: Medium-level Israeli delegation heads to Egypt to assess Hamas' stance

A senior Israeli official said Tuesday that a medium-level Israeli delegation will travel to Egypt in the coming hours to assess the possibility of persuading the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) to change its position regarding its latest offer for a ceasefire.



He emphasized that the current offer presented by Hamas is unacceptable to Israel.



He told Reuters, "The delegation consists of medium-level envoys. If a real agreement is reached soon, senior officials will lead the delegation."



Reuters