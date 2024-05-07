Hamas: Israeli invasion of Rafah aims to disrupt ceasefire mediation efforts

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07 | 07:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas: Israeli invasion of Rafah aims to disrupt ceasefire mediation efforts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas: Israeli invasion of Rafah aims to disrupt ceasefire mediation efforts

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) said in a statement Tuesday that the Israeli invasion of the Rafah crossing confirms "the occupation's intention to disrupt ceasefire mediation efforts" after the Israeli army announced that it had taken control of the Palestinian side of the crossing located on the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Israel

Invasion

Attack

Rafah

Crossing

War

Gaza

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
PA demands US 'immediate intervention' to halt Israeli invasion of Rafah
Senior official: Medium-level Israeli delegation heads to Egypt to assess Hamas' stance
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-05

Hamas claims responsibility for an attack on border crossing between Gaza and Israel

LBCI
World News
2024-03-25

Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11

Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26

Guterres warns that an Israeli attack on Rafah would mean "the end of humanitarian aid programs" in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:42

Israel says its goal remains to destroy Hamas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:04

US clarifies views on Rafah operation to Israel, State Dept says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51

Lebanon warns of humanitarian crisis in Rafah amid Israeli escalation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:15

Israel confirms rocket launches from Rafah

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:04

US clarifies views on Rafah operation to Israel, State Dept says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-05

Interior Minister sets date for municipal elections in Mount Lebanon on May 12, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-27

Lebanon stands at difficult crossroads

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51

Lebanon warns of humanitarian crisis in Rafah amid Israeli escalation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Rafah operation authorized: Israel responds to rocket attack

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40

Al Jazeera, citing senior Hamas source: The movement informs Egyptian and Qatari mediators of accepting the ceasefire proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:02

Geagea: We will continue our efforts until the last illegal migrant is expelled from Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
00:56

Two Israeli soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone attack near Metula

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:19

Columbia cancels university-wide commencement ceremony after protests

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:00

UNICEF warns of a "catastrophic disaster" for 600,000 children in Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:40

Israeli Army raids Rafah crossing in southern Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More