PA demands US 'immediate intervention' to halt Israeli invasion of Rafah

2024-05-07 | 07:51
PA demands US 'immediate intervention' to halt Israeli invasion of Rafah

The official Palestinian news agency stated on Tuesday that the Palestinian Authority has called on the United States for "immediate intervention to prevent the Israeli occupation authorities from invading Rafah and displacing its residents."

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesman for the Palestinian presidency, warned of "the dangers of this serious Israeli escalation and the commission of massacres in Rafah, which threatens the lives of millions of Palestinians and pushes matters to the brink, in addition to controlling the Palestinian border crossings."

"This will exacerbate the suffering of citizens and increase the siege imposed initially by preventing the movement of citizens and the evacuation of the wounded, and will prevent the flow of relief aid to our people in the Gaza Strip, heralding an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe," he added.

Reuters
 
