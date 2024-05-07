Israel confirms rocket launches from Rafah

The Israeli army announced on Tuesday that the rockets fired earlier towards the Kerem Shalom border crossing with Gaza were launched from the Rafah area following an incursion by its vehicles.



In a statement, the army said, "Four mortar shells were launched from the area of Rafah toward Israeli territory, following the sirens that sounded in the Kerem Shalom area," noting "no reports of casualties or damage."



The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for launching rockets at a military site near the border crossing on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of four Israeli soldiers.



AFP